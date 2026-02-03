A New Hope Center to Offer Volunteer Hotline Training

Volunteers are needed to staff the 24-hour crisis hotline, provide support, counseling, and crisis intervention services for A New Hope Center in Owego. Volunteer training is set to begin on Thursday, Feb. 5, from 3-4:30 p.m. via Zoom and will run every Tuesday and Thursday until March 17.

ANHC will provide materials to review between sessions; there will be approximately one hour of self-directed learning materials each week.

The training will cover the basics of supporting people who are affected by domestic and sexual violence, child abuse, and other victimization, including the impacts of trauma, the multitude of ways ANHC can help, and the services available, including criminal court, family court, social services, and shelter.

Upon completion of the classes, volunteers are also eligible to receive NYS DOH Rape Crisis Counselor certification. This training is part of the New York State Rape Crisis Counselor Certification process, and those who complete the training may be eligible to volunteer to answer calls on the 24-hour hotline.

You can register at www.ANewHopeCenter.org. For questions, email Sarah at SarahD@ANewHopeCenter.org or call (607) 687-6866.