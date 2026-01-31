Purple People Eater takes over at Glen Park Vineyards

Purple People Eater takes over at Glen Park VineyardsPictured, Patrick Gavin, president of CNYFA, was the guest bartender at a recent “Purple People Eater Takeover” event hosted by the Owego Hose Teams and held at Glen Park Vineyards in Owego. (Sebby S. Truesdail Photo)

Posted By: psadvert January 31, 2026

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

On Saturday, Jan. 17, Owego Hose Teams took over Glen Park Vineyards in Owego by hosting a “Purple People Eater Takeover” event. The president of the CNYFA, Patrick Gavin, was the guest bartender for the evening, fundraising to support the Hose Team efforts. 

A local favorite, “Crooked River Saints” performs for guests attending the “Purple People Eater Takeover” event, held Jan. 17 at Glen Park Vineyards in Owego. (Sebby S. Truesdail Photo)

Crooked River Saints performed at the event, and Mary Gavin, Patrick Gavin’s mother, celebrated her 70th birthday with cake. There was also pizza from Original’s, meat sandwiches, and a six-foot sub. 

A small table is set up to celebrate the 70th birthday of Patrick’s mom, Mary Gavin, during the takeover event. (Sebby S. Truesdail Photo)

Customers and the Owego Hose Teams crew were watching the Buffalo Bills take on the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Divisional Round. The crowd was hopeful for a Bills win, but will now have to wait until next season. 

The Owego Hose Team would like to thank everyone for the donations and for their support. You can check out the Owego Hose Teams’ website by visiting www.owegohoseteams.com, or you can find them on Facebook.

