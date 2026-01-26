MLK Day of Service in Owego to benefit Church World Services

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

On Monday, Jan. 19, the First Presbyterian Union Church of Owego recognized Martin Luther King Jr. Day, observed on the third Monday each year, with a MLK Day of Service.

January 2026 is the 97th anniversary of the birth of Dr. King, the Nobel Peace Prize winner, civil rights activist, and preacher. The public was invited to this event, which included an intergenerational project of making hygiene kits to help with disaster relief efforts.

The following supplies packed in a 1-gallon Ziploc bag were a washcloth, toothbrush, toothpaste, nail clippers, bar soap, deodorant, lotion, shampoo, and a hair comb. Lunch was also provided at noon, with donations welcomed.

The kits will be distributed by the ecumenical relief agency, Church World Services (CWS).

If you have any questions regarding this effort, you can contact Bob Dannecker by calling or texting him at (607) 223-8941.