Readers’ Column for the week of January 18, 2026

The animal abuse case in Owego needs to be reported to the proper authorities. Have you tried the Tioga County Sheriff or Stray Haven? I am sure this will be investigated. It sounds like a serious case and definitely needs someone to speak up for the animals.

Thank you, Candor Board of Education, for finally asking our school superintendent to step down once the survey results were final. Maybe now we can move forward and get back to what is best for educating our children.

To my neighbors on South Side Drive and in the Halstead area, there is a young bear wandering around. It has hit a number of feeders. The D.E.C. says that it is a yearling, probably came out of its den when it warmed up; maybe it was bothered by barking dogs or something, but it’s got to be getting near us. So please keep your garbage and your feeders in at night.

I have a concern about the roads in Tioga County, especially in the town of Barton area. There’s a family that moved in last summer on Sackett Road; they won’t plow it out. They plow one end of the road but not the other end where this family lives. They have no way to get an ambulance, fire truck, or anything in there in the winter to help them if they should need it. The townspeople won’t talk to you about it; they just ignore the situation. They’ve been living there since last summer, and they won’t clean the roads for them.

I was wondering if it would be okay for me to throw all of MY household garbage underneath the bridge by McDonald’s as well.

According to the Bible, Matthew 12:8, Jesus is the Lord of the Sabbath. The Sabbath is the Lord’s Day, not Sunday.

When the Girl Scout cookies come out, and I’m not sure when that is, I live in the Forest Hill Road area of Apalachin, would someone please call me so I can order some cookies? My number is (607) 625-3564.

Hey seniors and Social Security recipients, the COLA rates we were supposed to receive were supposed to be 2.8 percent. We got our printout from Social Security for 2026 and the math was incorrect; we did not get 2.8 percent. We called Social Security, and they said Social Security was rounding the amount down for us automatically. Anyone else have this problem? Let us know. Thank you.

It might be obvious, but it’s worth stating again for clarity: Mountain Road has the right of way. Erie Street has the stop sign; traffic on Mountain Road turning onto Erie Street must make a right turn, using a right-hand turn signal. Vehicles on Erie Street must yield to traffic going straight, i.e., vehicles traveling UP Mountain Road.

Tioga County IDA has another $450,000 grant to conduct an engineering study for a “rail with trail.” When did Tioga County become another Democratic dump with a fill your pockets with taxpayer-money mentality? The IDA should worry about maintaining the railroad; people can walk at Hickories Park and Marvin Park.

The Village of Newark Valley has a code for snow removal. There are a lot of walkways that have not been shoveled. If the code is not going to be enforced, why have it?

Bible: “Those who want to get rich fall into temptation and a trap and into many foolish and harmful desires that plunge people into ruin and destruction.” (1 Timothy 6:9) Bible: “For the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil.” (1 Timothy 6:10)

From the amount of crap on the internet that people actually believe, it seems people want more fake news, not less.

To the person who thanked Fred Martens for the delivery of The Owego Pennysaver every week, Fred seems to be very reliable with his deliveries. On the contrary, our other paper used to be delivered early enough to read with our coffee; now we read it with our evening martini.

When unwanted items are put in the St. Pauly Textile shed at St. Margaret Mary Church, it is tantamount to stealing from the organization, which must then use its resources to dispose of these items. Had they been appropriately donated to an organization that could use them, they could have benefited many. Please be considerate when donating by referring to the list of WANTED items posted on the shed and placing the items in TIED plastic bags. Thank you!

National Political Viewpoints

That’s a tragedy, what happened in Minneapolis where that girl was shot by ICE agents. This is what my question is: Why is the federal government, mainly Donald Trump and his associates, not allowing the state or local police or investigators to investigate this incident? They’re cutting them right out of the picture; it’s just the federal agents who are going to take a look at it. And you trust him? WOW!

Hey taxpayers, have you heard about the proposed bill? It aims to restrict how many miles people can drive. Now we are talking about dictatorship. What the hell do you call this? The only way to stop this is to get together and vote these squirrels out of there. They are nuts in the head! Start with New York and California and clean those idiots completely out. Then get to the Senate and clean all of them out of there!

I wouldn’t get your hopes up about voting in the midterm elections. I believe Trump’s kind of put a halt to that. I believe he’s just sending these ICE agents out so he can manufacture some crisis and then claim martial law, and that’ll be the end of that. Congratulations to all you people who are so foolish to vote for him. We’re going to have a dictatorship for a dictator without an army. There’s nothing but a paper tiger. Don’t obey ILLEGAL orders!

I just read here in the Pennysaver political views where the new mayor of New York City was sworn in, not on a Bible. It has to be a Bible! You know? So I think New York City should be its own little country, and upstate New York should be its own little country, separating us. New York City is the one that does all the voting; whatever they will for gets selected as president and everything else. So we should be separated, and it should be the Bible people. I know a lot of people out there, but the Bible is what’s important. So God help us.

The only thing that’s going to stop Donald Trump from being a monster is that the military refuses to take his orders. They are illegal and unconstitutional.

Any questions about Trump’s loyalty to the United States, NATO, or Russia? Well, Trump says if asked he’s going to take Greenland by force, and what does Denmark say? First person there, they’re going to start shooting and ask questions later. So now we’re going to fight NATO and break NATO up. So it’s pretty obvious who Trump’s loyalty is to: Putin and the Russians. And you Republicans say the Democrats are Communists. Look in the mirror because you guys are on the Communist side. So enjoy it; World War 3 is just around the corner.

Stephen Miller is a Nazi. He’s talking about how America can just take over this country and that country because we’re wealthy and we’re powerful, and strong, and we’ve got the greatest military in the world, and we will just do whatever the hell we want to do. Sounds like a Nazi to me!

All Americans should be outraged and greatly concerned about the Minnesota fraud. The entire situation is just unbelievable, and to think Walz may have been our Vice President for four years, and even yet a bigger fool we would have had as President. Thank goodness the voters were extremely smart, and they pulled the lever for President Trump.

I would like to thank Mr. Trump, for my utility bill. Due to his tariffs, my bill went from $160 to $225, a $65 increase. Today. I got another surprise; my bill was $840! How am I supposed to keep the lights on, Mr. President?

When this person was talking about a blue wave, it made me think of the blue stuff you put in the toilet bowl, and if that happens, this country will go down the toilet with one big flush.

No question Nicholas Maduro was bad news. I’m not sure that gives us the moral authority to attack Venezuela and kidnap him and his wife. Besides that, a very small percentage of drugs coming into the U.S. are actually coming from Venezuela. Much more was coming from Honduras, whose ex-president Trump just pardoned (he had been convicted by a jury in the U.S. to 45 years in prison). Now Trump is threatening Columbia, Panama, Cuba, Iran, Greenland, and Canada. But he still thinks he should get the Nobel Peace Prize?

Imagine being in Venezuela and feeling free for the first time in 25 years, and then seeing liberals in New York City protesting to put your oppressor back in power. Brilliant.

Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups. — George Carlin

Well, it looks like the ball will be back in the Dems’ court come midterms. Prices for basic supplies go up every week. The possibility of going to war in MULTIPLE countries is very real. Rioting continues to be out of control. Don’t get me started on healthcare. And no push back from Republican leaders. So it’s back to the other side, getting the reins so we can have more incompetence and fraud (Minnesota) back. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss (The Who – 1971). We are so lost, friends and neighbors.

And at the top of the upside-down pyramid, roadkill bear meat. Just don’t let it spoil in your van.

“Her warning comes amid a recent decision to slash ICE academy training to 47 days, roughly half the previous requirement, as part of a move to honor Trump as the 47th president.” Oh, that makes a lot of sense. “GOP Senator Turns on ICE Barbie Over Minneapolis Shooting” — Daily Beast, January 9, 2026

Claim: Venezuela is solely responsible for America’s fentanyl crisis. False: This erases decades of hard work and dedication by the Sackler family. The Onion.