‘Cops 4 A Cause’ gives back to the community

The members of Cops 4 A Cause (C4C) continued their mission of giving back to the communities where they live and work by donating $8,500 to area organizations this holiday season.

Annually, C4C makes donations of gift cards from local grocery stores to help families with meals around the holidays. This year, in Broome County, the Binghamton City School District received $3,000 in gift cards, and in Tioga County, the Newark Valley School District and the Tioga Central School District each received $1,500 in gift cards.

Additionally, C4C donated $2,500 to the Tioga Arts Council. The donation was used to purchase 24 art packs that were distributed to educators from seven school districts and charitable organizations around Broome and Tioga Counties. The packs are then given to area students.

Superintendent Tonia Thompson, of the Binghamton City School District, stated, “The generous donation will help ensure Binghamton families have enough food for the holiday and during our two-week winter break.” Thompson added, “Community partnerships are important to our mission of empowering students to believe in themselves, feel that they belong, and know that they can become successful in life,” adding, “The Binghamton City School District sincerely appreciates Cops 4 a Cause for giving back to our students and families.”

Superintendent Josh Roe from Tioga Central School District stated, “We are so grateful for the generosity of our law enforcement and Cops 4 a Cause for thinking of our community,” and added, “Thirty Tioga families received grocery store gift cards thanks to their kindness.”

Principal Edward Mertson from Newark Valley High School stated, “On behalf of the students and families in the Newark Valley School District, we want to thank Cops 4 A Cause for their generous donation of gift cards to support our Christmas Elves program.”

Mertson added, “Your support helps provide food to families in our school community who need extra financial support during the holiday season and we are truly grateful for your kindness and continued commitment to supporting our students and families.”

Christine Di Stefano from the Tioga Arts Council stated, “The Tioga Arts Council works with many educators in the community, and each year, these dedicated professionals see students who have tremendous artistic talent but cannot access the supplies to express their ideas.”

Di Stefano continued, “Teachers will often provide materials, often out of their own pockets, to support these students and their artistic visions,” and added, “In recognition of this, the Tioga Arts Council developed the free Art Pack Program.”

C4C has funded the Art Pack Program for the past two years.

Cops 4 A Cause is a 501c3 charitable organization of active and retired law enforcement members from around the Southern Tier of New York State. Their goal is to give back to the communities in which they live and work.