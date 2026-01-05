Letter: ‘Scrooges refuse to work on hot tip’

t is time for a new governor. Many states have matched the federal policy of ‘No Tax on Tips’ in order to let service workers who rely on income from tips keep more of their money, but not New York.

The amount of revenue that New York receives because of this is likely negligible, making it seem like Governor Kathy Hochul is doing this purely out of political spite.

Imagine being one of these workers and knowing that you are being denied a benefit that people in other states are enjoying and being told that you are not going to get it just because of where you live.

These Scrooges refuse to act on a hot tip.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democratic New York lawmakers haven’t extended President Trump’s “no tax on tips” policy to state income taxes, hitting restaurant workers in the pocketbook all while preaching affordability.

The “no tax on tips” policy, along with a related deduction for overtime, was a key worker-friendly provision of Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” narrowly passed by Republicans this year.

But while many states either proactively or automatically matched the cuts, several others held out against extending the deduction, including New York, to the dismay of service industry workers.

Sincerely,

Jim Outman

Owego, N.Y.