Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 8, 2025 through Dec. 14, 2025 there were 126 calls for service, three traffic tickets issued, and the department responded to five motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Joshua M. Baldock, 39, Newark Valley, N.Y., was picked up on a parole warrant issued by the New York State Department of Corrections for violating the terms of parole. Baldock was turned over to the custody of Tioga County Corrections.

Jacob A. Graham, 23, Town of Tioga, N.Y., was picked up on a parole warrant issued by the New York State Department of Corrections for violating the terms of parole. Graham was turned over to the custody of Tioga County Corrections.

Reice M. Winter, 22, Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court for shoplifting (misdemeanor) from a store on W. Main Street. Winter was turned over to the custody of the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court, and he was released on his own recognizance.

Due to New York State Bail Reform,Winter’s initial shoplifting crime took place in May 2025. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court at a later time. Winter failed to appear, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Winter was arrested again in September 2025 and released on his own recognizance to appear in court at a later time. Winter failed to appear, and an Arrest Warrant was issued.

Winter was arrested once again on Dec. 8, 2025, and released on his own recognizance to appear in court at a later time.