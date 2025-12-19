Controlling Power; Think wisely; what we focus on multiplies

By Sister Chirya —

True power isn’t about controlling what happens around you; it’s about mastering what happens within you. When the outer world shakes, let your inner world stay still and centered in silence. Step back from the grip of everyday worries and noise.

The clarity we have been searching for is already within. Our thoughts are quietly listening to what the spiritual silence has to say. Within this anchor is peace and patience, the controlling power that holds through every storm.

Inside us, we have a spiritual center at the core of our consciousness of pure, radiant spiritual light. This is what we are. I am an eternal, radiant, thinking being of light.

What we focus on multiplies: “I am responsible for the kind of seed I sow into the furrows of my mind.”

Focus on solutions, and wisdom grows. Focus on problems, and weeds of worry and conflict grow. Each day, we all need to recharge our spiritual battery.

The energy of the soul is now blocked by attachments, past life experiences, and acquired negative habits and beliefs. However, the Spiritual Sun, God, invisible to our physical eyes, is only one second away when we need help to quiet and focus our minds.

Meditation connects our souls to this pure source of eternal goodness; that’s why meditation is the way to access the real vitamins of pure love and the minerals of truth, clarity, and wisdom that the spirit craves.

Simply sit quietly, speak, listen, and feel what this Supreme source of Goodness has to say. This silence allows the soul to recharge and be renewed with controlling power.

Healthcare doesn’t have to be only about chemical medicine or hospital visits. A growing understanding is that nature acts like medicine, and that medicine, indeed, comes from nature. Studies have shown that spending time outdoors can lower blood pressure, improve mood, and even boost creativity.

“Take breaks, enjoy the outdoors, and prioritize self-care, which is especially important in today’s busy and stressful world.”

The energy of our pure thoughts has the strength to heal the Earth. Take time to empower yourself today. Just as renewable power sustains our planet, let the light of wisdom and harmony sustain our world. When we uplift our consciousness, we uplift nature.

