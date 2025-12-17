Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 1, 2025 through Dec. 7, 2025 there were 119 calls for service, two traffic tickets issued, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents. There were two mental health holds reported.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Spencer J. Davis, age 32 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (misdemeanor) following an investigation of a violation of an Order of Protection on Main Street. Davis was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court in front of Justice Grinage, and he was held on $100 cash, or $100 bail bond, or $1,000 secured bond.

Andrew B. Carter, age 24 of Binghamton, N.Y., was picked up on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court for shoplifting (misdemeanor) from a store on West Main Street. Carter was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court, and he was released on his own recognizance.

Due to New York State Bail Reform – Carter’s initial shoplifting crime took place in May 2025. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court at a later time. Carter failed to appear, and an Arrest Warrant was issued.

Carter was arrested again in June 2025 and released again on his own recognizance to appear in court at a later time. Carter failed to appear, and an Arrest Warrant was issued.

Carter was arrested once again in October 2025 and released again on his own recognizance to appear in court at a later time. Carter failed to appear, and an Arrest Warrant was issued.

Carter was arrested once again on Dec. 6, 2025 and released again on his own recognizance to appear in court at a later time.