Tioga County Property Transactions

On Dec. 2, 2025, property located at 138 Harding Rd., Town of Barton, from Joshua Proudler to Robert Macmillan for $465,000.

On Dec. 3, 2025, property located at 211 Shady Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Constance Rossi to Justin Vandervort and Anthony Prutisto for $120,000.

On Dec. 3, 2025, property located at 12 Manchester Blvd., Town of Owego, from Thomas Brock to William Jr. and Susan Dorow for $274,900.

On Dec. 3, 2025, property located at 1508 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Yukon Valley Retreat LLC to Syed Alom for $170,000.

On Dec. 4, 2025, property located at 16 Hilltop Rd., Town of Owego, from Richard and Lorraine Kiser to Michael Doyle for $345,000.

On Dec. 4, 2025, property located at 118 Wilbur St., Village of Waverly, from Scott Vanduzer to RTG3 Properties LLC for $68,500.

On Dec. 8, 2025, property located at 422 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Santalucia LLC to Hotalen Properties LLC for $35,200.