Dr. Eric Sarnicola Presented with the Senator Patricia M. McGee Award

The Tioga County Public Health Department recently announced that Dr. Eric Sarnicola, a dentist with the department’s mobile dental unit, was presented with the 2025 Senator Patricia M. McGee Award.

The Senator Patricia M. McGee Award is part of the New York State Association for Rural Health Awards Ceremony, which recognizes individuals, organizations, and programs that have dedicated themselves to making an impact on rural health. Specifically, the Senator Patricia M. McGee Award is “given to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution of major significance to improve the health of rural populations.”

Nominations for this award must include ways that the individual’s efforts have gone beyond what is normally expected and are exemplary of dedication to the advancement of the health of the public.

Dr. Sarnicola was nominated for the Senator Patricia M. McGee Award for his dedication as a dentist with Tioga County Public Health’s mobile dental unit, Tioga Smiles Mobile Dental, and his unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality dental care to our rural community. He has been the primary dental provider on the mobile unit for over two decades.

“Tioga County has limited dental services and is designated by HRSA as a Health Professional Shortage Area (HPSA) for dental care,” said Heather Vroman, Public Health Director. “We can address access to dental services through our mobile dental unit, of which Dr. Sarnicola is a key part of making the program effective.”

Beyond his work on the mobile dental unit, Dr. Sarnicola extends his expertise to some of the most vulnerable populations by providing dental care at both the Tioga County and Broome County correctional facilities.

The health department wrote, in their announcement, “Thank you, Dr. Sarnicola, for your compassion, dedication, and excellence in serving the residents of Tioga County, you are truly well-deserving of this award!”