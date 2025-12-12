Free poetry reading on December 13 at TAC

Join the Tioga Arts Council for a free poetry reading featuring the work of Jen DeGregorio and Jessica Femiani on Saturday, Dec. 13, at 1:30 p.m. at TAC’s Gallery, located at 179 Front St. in Owego, New York. Afterward, there will be a Q&A with books for sale. All are invited!

Jen DeGregorio is the author of the poetry collection “What to Wear Out.” Her writing has appeared or is forthcoming in The American Poetry Review, Literary Hub, Paterson Literary Review, Poets and Writers Magazine, Prairie Schooner, Rattle, Spoon River Poetry Review, Third Coast, Tupelo Quarterly, WSQ (Women’s Studies Quarterly), and elsewhere.

DeGregorio is the associate director of creative writing at Binghamton University (SUNY). A former senior editor of Poets and Writers, she holds a PhD in English from Binghamton and an MFA in creative writing from Hunter College (CUNY).

Jessica Femiani’s poems and essays have been published and/or are forthcoming in Labor: Studies in Working-Class History, Paterson Literary Review, #MeToo/Anch’io, Harpur Palate, Mom Egg Review, Italian American Review, Ovunque Siamo, Pine Hills Review, Free State Review, and St. Katherine’s Review. Her chapbook, The American Gun, was published by Finishing Line Press in 2024.

Jessica teaches composition and creative writing at SUNY Oneonta. Originally from NYC, she lives in upstate New York and is a theoretical hiker.

For additional information, email tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.

This event is funded in part by Poets and Writers with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.