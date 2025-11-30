A Pastor’s Thoughts

By Pastor Bill Kohler, Pastor at the First Baptist Church of Owego —

I thank God through Jesus Christ for all of you; your faithfulness is evident to all who know you. Romans 1:8

My prayer is that your life is a shining beacon to all because you love God.

The passage was written by the apostle Paul, who was overjoyed to share Jesus with all on his missionary journeys. Paul’s early life is depicted as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde complex.

Mr. Hyde, as he tormented Christians taking them to jail.

Doctor Jekyll when he met Jesus on the Damascus Road at his conversion. From that moment on, he was under new management. The disciples and early missionaries were thankful they were able to suffer for the cause of Christ. When Peter and the disciples were flogged by the Sanhedrin [Acts 5:40-42], they rejoiced that they had been counted worthy to suffer disgrace for Jesus.

Paul suffered much and considered himself a bondservant for Jesus. Paul and Silas were flogged and secured in stocks in the prison in Philippi. At midnight, they prayed and sang hymns of rejoicing, and suddenly an earthquake loosened their chains. [Acts 16:24-25]

Even the Puritans on the Mayflower rejoiced and were thankful to God for their deliverance, even after 45 of the original 102 passengers had died.

We also face many tribulations in life, not to punish us, but to strengthen our faith.

“In Jesus, you may have peace; in the world, you will have tribulations; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” [John 16:33]

Be thankful when you are discouraged, thinking all is lost. “Count your blessings, name them one by one, and it will surprise you what the Lord has done” [Hymn: Count Your Blessings – Johnson Oatman]

Rudyard Kipling, in his poem, said, “After you have seen the things you have been given, your life to be broken, can you build them up with worn-out tools and never breathe a word about your loss?”