Adopt-a-Child Christmas Program Underway in Tioga County

Tioga County, NY – The Tioga County Boys and Girls Club (TCBGC) is thrilled to announce that it is hosting the Adopt-a-Child Christmas gifting program for 2025. This annual program is once again helping hundreds of kids in Tioga County, N.Y.

“We are working closely with our family resource programs in the county to ensure that some of our most vulnerable children have gifts to open on Christmas morning,” says TCBGC CEO Jill Teeter.

She added, “We are so grateful to all of the local businesses, donors, and volunteers that have stepped up to help continue this wonderful program started by one of our volunteers.”

Tags are available in the community at various locations, including Tioga State Bank on Fifth Avenue, Scott Smith and Son, Roasted Coffee Bar, The Goat Boy, Confection Connection, and Gallery Forty-One, all in Owego.

Tags are also available at Engelbert’s Farm Store and Tioga Downs, both in Nichols.

Additional acknowledgement goes to Best Buy Distribution Center, UHS, American Legion Riders, and the South Apalachin Baptist Church for helping to sponsor tags.

Each tag represents a local child that has been registered for this program and has age, gender, clothing size, and some shopping ideas or specific needs listed.

Teeter adds that a school district contacted her just last week, looking to find blankets for 37 children. Additional tags will be available for blankets/throws at some of the businesses.

More details are available at each location. Additionally, you can contact the program coordinator, Michelle, with any questions via email at adoptachild@tiogabgca.org.

This Christmas program is run completely by volunteers: Joshua House, Key Club students from Owego Free Academy, as well as individual helpers.

Generous financial sponsorship has been provided by Scott Smith & Son and EE Root.

The Tioga County Boys and Girls Club will also be holding its annual free holiday event for the community on Friday, Dec. 12 starting at 6 p.m. at 201 Erie St., in Owego, New York.

To find out how you can help or volunteer with TCBGC, or learn about the programs and resources it offers to the community, visit www.tiogabgca.org.