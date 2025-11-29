A Tioga County Tradition; A Christmas Story returns to the Ti-Ahwaga Stage

Beginning Dec. 5, a beloved Tioga County tradition, is back for its 23rd year! “A Christmas Story,” adapted by Philip Grecian, will be presented at the Ti-Ahwaga Theater, located at 42 Delphine St. in Owego, for two weekends beginning in December. Things begin Dec. 5, with the final performance on Dec. 14. Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday matinee takes place at 2 p.m.

Humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s follows nine-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to receive a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher, and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee’s Department Store.

The consistent response, “You’ll shoot your eye out!”

Directed by Kerry Kane, all the elements from the beloved motion picture are present, including the family’s temperamental exploding furnace, Scut Farkas, the school bully, the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost, the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin, Ralphie’s father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking, Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios and more.

A Christmas Story is destined to become a theatrical holiday perennial.

General tickets for the show are $28; seniors 65 and older and students are $23; children ten and under are $17.

Tickets are on sale now at the theater, online at www.tiahwaga.com, or by calling the theater at (607) 687-2130.