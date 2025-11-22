Apalachin Library Hosts ‘An Evening with Laura Ingalls Wilder’

Apalachin Library Hosts ‘An Evening with Laura Ingalls Wilder’Pictured is storyteller Lonna McKeon-Pierce. Photo provided.

Posted By: psadvert November 22, 2025

The Apalachin Library hosted a special program on Nov. 6 titled “An Evening with Laura Ingalls Wilder,” featuring storyteller Lonna McKeon-Pierce. Guests were delighted as Pierce brought the beloved author’s world to life through an engaging storytelling performance that captured the spirit of pioneer days.

A collection of artifacts from the 1800s was on display for the Nov. 6 program at the Apalachin Library titled “An Evening with Laura Ingalls Wilder.” Photo provided.

Adding to the immersive experience, Pierce displayed a collection of artifacts from the 1800s, offering attendees a fascinating glimpse into the daily life of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s era.

The Apalachin Library thanks Lonna McKeon Pierce and all who attended for making this program such a success.

Guests attended a Nov. 6 program at the Apalachin Library that featured storyteller Lonna McKeon-Pierce. Photo provided.

For information on upcoming library events, please visit www.apalachinlibrary.org or contact the Apalachin Library at (607) 625-3333.

