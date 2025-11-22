Apalachin Library Hosts ‘An Evening with Laura Ingalls Wilder’

The Apalachin Library hosted a special program on Nov. 6 titled “An Evening with Laura Ingalls Wilder,” featuring storyteller Lonna McKeon-Pierce. Guests were delighted as Pierce brought the beloved author’s world to life through an engaging storytelling performance that captured the spirit of pioneer days.

Adding to the immersive experience, Pierce displayed a collection of artifacts from the 1800s, offering attendees a fascinating glimpse into the daily life of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s era.

The Apalachin Library thanks Lonna McKeon Pierce and all who attended for making this program such a success.

For information on upcoming library events, please visit www.apalachinlibrary.org or contact the Apalachin Library at (607) 625-3333.