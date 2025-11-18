Vestal Museum presents Quilt and Antique Toy Display, ‘Bits and Bobbins’ 

The Vestal Museum is bustling with its new Quilt and Antique Toy Display, “Bits and Bobbins.” The exhibit features a dozen quilts from the late 1800’s to the 1970’s. These beautifully crafted quilts are examples of how generations of women showed their love and dedication to their families and community. There are quilts that raised money for special causes (Signature Quilts), some of the quilts fostered a sense of friendship and community (grange and guild work) and some are homespun quilts for comfort.

The toys span from homespun rag dolls to a great example of a miniature steamboat. Bring the children to the museum to see our display of Vestal Main Street in the 1950’s and play “I Spy” with the diorama.

They have a wooden train set for little ones to enjoy and a large dollhouse that is decked out for the holidays. The museum will have its holiday decorations on display closer to Thanksgiving, and don’t forget its upcoming events.

On Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m., an evening with Barbara Merritt, accomplished quilter of Sweet Seasons Design and Quilts and co-president of the Common Threads Quilting Guild, will be presented. Barbara will be discussing antique quilt restoration and early “signal quilts” of the Underground Railroad.

On Nov. 23, at 2 p.m., the museum will present “Conversations with Kay.” Spend the afternoon with Kay Snyder while she shows examples of her quilted artistry and shares the stories behind her quilts.

All events are free, and light refreshments are provided. Please call ahead or e-mail mrestuccia@vestalny.gov if wheelchair access is required.

The museum is located at 328 Vestal Parkway E. in Vestal. You can call them at (607) 321-6013 for more information.