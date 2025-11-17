Election results continue to be tallied

By Wendy Post —

The Nov. 4 election in Tioga County, New York, saw several key seats turn from red to blue. But also on the ballot was a write-in campaign in Newark Valley that is subject to a recount, and a justice seat in Berkshire to be filled by a write-in candidate.

For the Town Supervisor seat in Newark Valley, Democrat Kathleen Grant is the projected winner of that contest, but only by a couple of votes. In that contest, the write-ins totaled 286, with James Marzen earning the majority of the write-in votes at 278. Grant received a total of 280.

According to Kelly Johnson, Republican Commissioner at the Tioga County Board of Elections, anything under 20 votes will have a hand count. This applies to the race in Newark Valley.

Johnson also noted that although the unofficial results are in, the contest is not over yet, as affidavits and mail-ins are still being canvassed. Certification must be completed by Nov. 29, according to Johnson, who added that they should know the results of any recount by early next week.

In Berkshire, for the justice seat, there were no candidates on the ballot, so the contest relied on write-in campaigns to fill the seat. Michael W. Simmons was declared the unofficial winner of that contest, receiving 148 write-in votes.

According to Johnson, the town of Berkshire can appoint whomever they want to fill the seat until the newly elected official begins their term in January 2026.