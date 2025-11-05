Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

I’m trying to find my way home. I’ve been eating at a house in Candor, but the man feeding me didn’t want me there anymore, so he was taking me to some woods to drop me off.

Gail said, “No, don’t do that; bring the cat to me.” Gail took me to get checked for a microchip. I don’t have one, but I was already neutered.

I had over 50 ticks on me that had to be picked off. She got medicine to put on me. I still need my shots, but I’m super friendly and like kids.

I hope to get adopted if no one claims me. Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 if you want to give me a home.

Bottles can be dropped off at the redemption center to pay for my shots. Thank you.