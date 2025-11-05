Readers’ Column for the week of November 2, 2025

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. Please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer. To remain in compliance with our company’s political policy, we have suspended comments and letters that are political in nature. We will resume these comments beginning with our Nov. 9 publication, and following the Nov. 4 elections.

When I bring my bags home from the grocery store and after I empty them, I spray them with Lysol. After they dry, I put them away for the next time, so that solves the problem of plastic bags. I reuse them. Yesterday at the store, I saw a woman picking through a bunch of peppers, selecting the best one, and swapping them back and forth. How many germs are on this woman’s hands? People are so rude and inconsiderate! If they knew how hard it is to grow vegetables and food, they’d be a little more considerate or grow their own.

I was at the post office the other day and bought a book of stamps for $15.60! You realize, folks, that’s about .78 a stamp! The reason they are so high is that everybody is using the Internet. I’m getting sick of this; I’m going to go to the Internet.

I would like to say a tremendous THANK YOU to the entire crew at Hickories Park in Owego for the amazing job they have always done and continue to do to keep this park looking so beautiful. From management to maintenance, you are ALL greatly appreciated. Thank you!