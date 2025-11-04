Annual Coat Drive underway

The annual coat drive, sponsored by the Apalachin Lions, will be conducted from Oct. 1 through Nov. 23.

Clean, usable winter coats can be dropped off during this time at Blessed Trinity at St. Margaret Mary’s after mass at 110 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin; at the Apalachin Library at 719 Main St. during regular hours; and the Apalachin UMC, located at 303 Pennsylvania Ave.; and at Johnson’s Pools and Spas, located at 1088 Route 434 in Owego.

For more information, contact Lion Terry White by calling (607) 625-4498.