A snapshot: Unofficial Election Results

By Wendy Post —

The unofficial election results arrived overnight on Tuesday in Tioga County. With a handful of uncontested races and several seats that were up for grabs, voters turned out to ensure they have a voice in county and local government.

In the Legislative race for District 2, Jo Ellen Rose, a democrat, came out about 100 votes ahead of Jenny Ceccherelli, republican, who also ran a solid campaign.

For contests in the Town of Owego, Emily McClintock, a Democrat, and incumbent Dean Morgan, a Republican, earned the two council seats that were up for grabs.

In the town of Newark Valley, a write-in earned the majority of the votes for town supervisor by a slim margin.

In Nichols, Barbara Cushman (Common Ground of Nichols), earned 64 % of the vote in her contest with Esther Woods for Town Supervisor.

Likewise, in Tioga, Nicholas Schoonover, a Republican, defeated Kerry Root, a Democrat, to maintain his seat on the Town Council in an unexpired two-year term.