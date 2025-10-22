Tioga County election officials challenge voters to turn out

With local elections on the horizon, Tioga County Board of Elections officials are challenging voters to beat the typically low off-year turnout by getting 25% of registered voters to the polls.

In 2023, Tioga County only had a 17% voter turnout, while, in comparison, last year’s presidential election saw over 70% turnout.

“Local elections allow voters to have a say in where tax dollars are spent and which projects are prioritized where they live,” County Election Commissioner Kelly Johnson said. “By voting, residents can support candidates who align with their values and priorities, ensuring that local government addresses the issues that matter most to them.”

Officials said that while local elections may not be as charismatic and exciting as larger-scale contests such as those for president or governor, they are just as important.

“Local elections determine who makes the decisions that directly impact our communities,” Deputy Election Commissioner Amber Duke said. “Voting in local elections is our civic responsibility.”

County Deputy Election Commissioner James Hoover reminded voters that local elections have the most profound impact on everyday life and how communities function.

Because of typically low turnout, each vote carries more weight since winning margins tend to be so much narrower, Hoover said.

“As U.S. citizens, we have a duty to participate in this process at every level of government – voting is the foundation of the democratic process,” County Election Commissioner James Wahls said.

The Board of Elections reminds voters that if they cannot make it to the polls on Nov. 4, there are nine days of early voting from Oct. 25 to Nov. 2 at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego, or voters can apply for a mail ballot.

New voters must make sure they are registered to vote by Oct. 25 to be eligible to vote in this election.

Tioga County’s Early Voting Center will be open before the Nov. 4 general election during the following times: Saturday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 27, from noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 28, from noon to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tioga County voters should call 607-687-8261 to learn more about their voting options or other election information.