Tioga County Property Transactions

On Sept. 23, 2025, property located at 2 Lincolnshire Blvd., Town of Owego, from Cody and Karyn Cornell to Damon Mertens for $243,000.

On Sept. 23, 2025, property located at 2657 Ketchumville Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Albertelli as Atty in Fact to David Scheidel for $21,000.

On Sept. 24, 2025, property located at East Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Thomas and Heather Winch and Patrick and Elizabeth Meguire to Zachary and Karli Smith for $70,000.

On Sept. 24, 2025, property located at 157 Jewett Hill Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Sherry Bryant to Lewis and Donna Warner for $35,000.

On Sept. 24, 2025, property located at 4875 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Susan Riek to Jeremiah and Abigail Godfroy for $255,000.

On Sept. 25, 2025, property located at 421 Acres Ave., Town of Barton, from Travis and Laurie Ennis to Laurie Ennis for $35,000.

On Sept. 26, 2025, property located at 408 Ballou Hill Rd., Town of Berkshire, from George Hoffmier Sr. to Andre Revella for $15,000.

On Sept. 29, 2025, property located at Wilcox Estates Drive, Town of Barton, from Eleven38 Industries LLC to Garrett, Richard, and Barbara Schmidt for $389,000.

On Sept. 29, 2025, property located at 321 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Benjamin Hollamby to Madison Nixon for $71,000.

On Sept. 29, 2025, property located at 598 Main St., Town of Owego, from Lakeview Loan Services LLC to Zahira Malik for $75,000.

On Sept. 29, 2025, property located at 33 Caldwell Ave., Village of Waverly, from Adam and Tandi Murphy to Ashley Stampfler for $175,000.

On Sept. 29, 2025, property located at 432 Clark St., Village of Waverly, from Marcia Lynch to Eliteestate Solutions LLC for $65,000.