Ti-Ahwaga Community Players present ‘The Humans’ 

Things are going bump in the night this October at the Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center in Owego as they present “The Humans,” by Stephen Karam, running from Oct. 10 to Oct. 26 at the Delphine Street Theater.

Breaking with tradition, Erik Blake has brought his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter’s apartment in Lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside the ramshackle pre-war duplex, eerie things start to occur, and the hearts and horrors of the Blake clan are exposed.

Friday and Saturday performances of “The Humans” are at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Doors open 30-minutes prior to showtime.

General admission to the show is $28, and $23 for students and seniors ages 65 and older. Viewer discretion is advised due to strong language.

Tickets are on sale now at tiahwaga.com or by calling (607) 687-2130.