Stray Haven Pet of the Week

Meet Mary Louise, a beautiful 5-year-old Standard Poodle mix with soulful eyes and a story that will tug at your heart.

Mary Louise came to Stray Haven from a severe neglect case. Malnourished and unsure of the world around her, she is now on the road to recovery, one full bowl at a time.

While she’s still learning that food will always be there, she can be a little protective at mealtime. With patience and understanding, she’s making progress every day.

She has been spayed, is up to date on all vaccinations, and has had a full veterinary check. Mary Louise is healthy and ready to go; she is still on the slim side as she continues to regain her weight.

This resilient girl needs a calm, compassionate home where she can continue to heal and build trust. She’s not just looking for shelter, she’s looking for someone who believes in second chances.

If you have room in your heart and home for a dog who’s ready to love and be loved, please stop by Stray Haven Humane Society and meet Mary Louise. She just might be the loyal companion you’ve been searching for. As Pet of the Week, her adoption fee is discounted to $180.

To learn more, call Stray Haven at (607) 565-2859.