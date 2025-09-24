Letter: Will we see international leadership?

Dear Editor,

Netanyahu and his governmental actions against the Palestinians as a people and their infrastructure in the Gaza Strip are totally unacceptable. We, as the United States of America, should be condemning their actions, and we certainly should not be rationalizing their illegal actions in other Arab states as well.

Putin has been destroying basic infrastructure and killing innocent civilians in Ukraine for over two years, and our President continues to say, “We will see what happens in the next two weeks.”

When are we going to see international leadership from our President and legislative body in doing the right thing and supporting Ukraine and the European alliance and its efforts to fight against aggression?

Sincerely,

Marty Borko

Waverly, N.Y.