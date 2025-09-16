Tickets on sale now for the 2025-26 season at the Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2025-2026 season at the Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center, located and operating at 42 Delphine St. in Owego.

Guests can book a reserved seat for each of the theater’s three new shows this season: The Humans, Annie, and Sweeney Todd. You can also choose to add the annual production of ‘A Christmas Story’ to your order.

Purchase of a season ticket package will also include one free beverage and one free Ti-Ahwaga magnet (one of each per person for the season).

This package gives customers 10% off the total ticket price.

To learn more and reserve your tickets now, visit tiawagha.com or call the theater at (607) 687-2130.