Second Annual Build and Grow Event at Berkshire Creekside Park

“We are building and growing,” reports co-organizer George Lohmann. In another joint effort to promote businesses in Northern Tioga County, the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce is partnering once again with the Town of Berkshire to hold what they call their “Build & Grow” event at the Berkshire Creekside Park, 16 Railroad Ave. on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local businesses will have tables or booths set up along the park walkway for residents to get acquainted with the services available from their neighbors, not just in the building and repair trades, produce production, and home goods, it has expanded to include any interested business owner in the Northern Tioga area.

Participants will learn where these businesses are located, what they have to offer, and how they can be contacted.

Two added features this year will be music and food!

“This will be a special opportunity for residents to become more acquainted with our newest neighbors, the Amish, and long-time residents and businesses will also be represented,” Lohmann stated of the event.

If you have a business and would like to participate, contact George Lohmann at (607) 765-1198 or email tiogactc@gmail.com.