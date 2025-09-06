Application cycle opened September 1 for Floyd Hooker Foundation grants

The Floyd Hooker Foundation is accepting applications for mini-grants up to $25,000 from Sept. 1, 2025 to Oct. 15, 2025 through its website, located at www.hookerfoundation.org.

Applicants must show a demonstrated need that benefits the children of Tioga County and comply with other requirements outlined in the Grant Guidelines on the website.

Any questions or comments should be directed to info@hookerfoundation.org.