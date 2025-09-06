Candor students perform with the All-State Elementary Honor Band

By Carol A. Henry —

The New York State Band Directors Association (NYSBDA) hosted an inaugural All-State Elementary Honor Band performance at Ithaca College on Aug. 13, at Ford Hall. Out of 90 fifth grade students statewide, five Candor Elementary band students were selected to participate. Those chosen for this Honor Band included Makenzie Stanton (clarinet), Luca Mobilio (saxophone), Bryson Perrot (trumpet), Jonathan Wright (trombone), and Arianna Hulse (French horn), who was unable to participate.

Candor Elementary Band Director Luis Ingels had heard about the program from a colleague, and seeing the potential in several of his students, decided to submit nominations to NYSBDA.

“The students were chosen by teacher recommendation, where I had to describe their playing ability, but more importantly, their overall demeanor,” said Ingels. “I emphasized that they had excellent behavior, were respectful, responsible, safe, and caring in addition to being hardworking, patient and kind to all. I believe these were the main reasons for being chosen, as the students had only been playing for one year. They were exemplary representatives of Candor Elementary and had a ton of fun.”

Elementary School Principal Peter Ahart and the school administration got behind the program and worked with BOCES to cover student expenses. Each student received a T-shirt, lunch, and a certificate for their full-day participation, which included a full rehearsal with all 90 musicians.

The “Director’s Band,” a group of band directors from around the Northeast, performed three numbers, followed by the performance of the students’ Honor Band, conducted by Mike Struzik and Jackie Kovacs, in front of a full house with parents, family, and friends.

Ingels, who has been teaching at Candor for three years, previously taught in Brooklyn for 10 years, with a Master’s in Music and Music Education from Columbia University. He was chosen as an all-day chaperone during the rehearsal, so he was with the students the entire time.

“As one of the chaperones, I was in the room helping students with their music, which is what I love to do,” said Ingels, adding, “And I have to say I am extremely proud of our fifth-grade students who participated in the Inaugural NY All-State Elementary Honor Band at Ithaca College.”

“An honor well deserved!”