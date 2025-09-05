Riding the Rails; Enthusiasts gather for railcar excursion

By Wendy Post —

On Sunday, Aug. 24, railroad enthusiasts were able to ride the rails during the North American Railcar Operators Association’s excursion, this one hosted by the Eastern Railcar Association, which is part of NARCOA.

Sunday’s group, with 18 railcars participating, made the trek from Owego, New York, to Harford, New York, stopping at the Ray Shaver Train Depot in Newark Valley for coffee and refreshments along the way. The group also made a stop at the depot for lunch before returning to Owego later in the day.

A spectacle to be seen, the railcars, known as “railroad speeders,” are 5-feet wide and 5-feet tall, and approximately 9-feet in length. Built for small crews, the self-propelled cars once served to inspect the railroad tracks but were phased out in the 1990’s and replaced by more versatile hi-rail vehicles, which are road trucks or SUVs with additional retractable guide wheels that allow them to travel on railway tracks.

Just like everything else that changes, so did the fashion in which the tracks are inspected; but the cars didn’t go away.

Today, according to Rob Piligian, coordinator of Sunday’s excursion, anywhere between 40 and 50 such trips happen each year throughout the United States, with the next one coming up in Vermont in September on the New England Rail Line. The next Eastern Club excursion is in Honesdale, Pa. in November.

“It’s all about talking to people,” said Piligian of the contacts with the railroad companies and the networking involved.

For Sunday’s excursion, the group was all smiles as they pulled into the old train depot in Newark Valley, many ready to stretch their legs or have that cup of coffee served by Marcia Keichle and her volunteers.

“They’ve been coming here for fifteen years,” said Keichle, who is instrumental in the planning and execution of various events surrounding the depot and the Newark Valley community.

When they returned for lunch, the operators had a bit more time to talk about their hobby.

According to Piligian, the excursions are open to any member [operator] who is a member of NARCOA, is licensed, insured, and owns a rail car. There is also a period of training and mentorship that is required, as well as a strong focus on safety.

James “Itchy” Mead, the Village of Owego’s former code enforcement officer, was one of the first rail cars that pulled in. Mead has been riding the rails for years and considers himself a true railroad enthusiast.

Jeff Bechtel, from Montrose, Pa., arrived at the excursion with a 1976 Fairmont railcar that he has owned for five years. Bechtel stated that he originally bought the railcar because he thought, “It looked fun.”

“You get to see areas of the countryside that you wouldn’t normally get to see,” said Bechtel of the excursions, noting a variety of wildlife, including black bears, that they see along the way.

Bechtel’s Fairmont has a 20HP Onan gas engine, is air-cooled, and has a chain that drives the transmission. His particular railcar is a two-seater, and the cars can range in weight up to 3,500 pounds.

Bechtel has participated in about a dozen excursions since owning the railcar, with the Tioga County excursion being one of them; he also has plans to go to Vermont.

Piligian himself has 11 cars and brought his 1952 Fairmont, which he has owned for 20 years, on Sunday. As excursion coordinator, Bechtel kept things moving for operators throughout the day on Sunday and kept things on a tight schedule.

The rail cars, like his own, built in the 1940’s, can run about 20-30 MPH, offering a slow, scenic ride along the rails. The excursions even bring along a port-a-john to accommodate the operators along the way.

To learn more about NARCOA and its affiliated clubs, visit www.narcoa.org.

You can view a video from the arrival at the depot by visiting https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1K9PuBCJmp/.