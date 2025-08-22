The Old Coot is a hypocrite 

By Merlin Lessler

Medical doctors take the Hippocratic Oath before they begin the practice of medicine. The concept of a code of ethics is generally attributed to Hippocrates, a physician and philosopher in ancient Greece. It includes the principles of non-maleficence, fidelity, beneficence, and justice. For me, it boils down to the common phrase we all are familiar with: “Do no harm.”

Lawyers take an oath as well; their pledge is legally binding. It varies by state and is quite comprehensive but needs updating to include a pledge to refrain from ambulance chasing and trolling to sell that service on TV, radio, and other media. Life would be so much improved; our insurance rates and the cost of goods would certainly go down.

The business community isn’t, but should be, held to an ethical standard that also boils down to “do no harm.” Maybe then the pharmaceutical companies wouldn’t spend huge budgets advertising miracle cures for every real and made-up ailment. And businesses in general would stop offering defective manufactured products that don’t live up to the hype.

CEO’s should pledge to keep their management teams focused on customers, not short term stock gains, and allow front line employees to bend the rules in situations that defy common sense.

Oh boy, how about politicians? Pledge to max out after two terms in office. It would be so nice. Where is Hippocrates when you need him? They should also pledge to refrain from enacting new regulations for every minor incident that comes to their attention. And when they enact regulations, they should allow for common-sense deviation from the regs and bend the rules so they “do no harm.”

Old coots should pledge to refrain from starting sentences with, “Back in the good old days.” WE do take an oath, but nothing like the Hippocratic Oath. Ours, is the “hypocrite” oath.

