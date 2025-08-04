Tioga County Chamber of Commerce to Host Ribbon-Cutting for 2025 Tioga County Fair Celebrating 170 Years of Fair Tradition in Tioga County

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting for the 2025 Tioga County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 5 at noon at Marvin Park, 50 W. Main Street, Owego, N.Y.

This year’s ceremony holds special significance, as 2025 marks the 170th anniversary of the Tioga County Fair, first held in 1855. In addition, Richard A. Ball, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, will be in attendance to recognize the Fair’s longstanding contributions to New York’s agricultural and rural communities.

“We’re honored to host the ribbon-cutting and celebrate 170 years of agriculture, tradition, and community in Tioga County,” said Sabrina Henriques, Ph.D. President and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce. “This fair is a reflection of the people and history that make Tioga County so special.”

To learn more about the Tioga County Fair, visit www.tiogacofair.com.