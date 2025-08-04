Get ready for the Tioga County Fair! 

— Experience all of the thrills, rides, and attractions for one gate price —

By Wendy Post —

The Tioga County Fair is back and bringing five days of excitement, tradition, and entertainment to the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego, from Tuesday, Aug. 5 through Saturday, Aug. 9.

This year’s fair offers a mix of agricultural exhibits, two nights of demolition derby action, the return of the Dash4Cash, rodeo action, local vendors, the Midway and rides, and much more. The fair kicks off Tuesday with free admission for all who wish to walk the grounds and enjoy early exhibits and displays. The Midway and rides open on Wednesday.

“We’re excited to welcome families and fairgoers back for another fantastic year,” said Eric Johnson, president of the Tioga County Fair. “This event is a celebration of community, agriculture, and summer fun for all ages.”

Johnson also highlighted the admission price of $16, or $15 cash, as being a good price for all.

“You get parking, rides, and all of the grandstand events and attractions for one price; it’s the lowest in the area,” Johnson added.

Grandstand events throughout the week include the demolition derby on Wednesday at 7 p.m., Broken B Rodeo on Thursday at 7 p.m. and the Dash4Cash, the demolition derby returns for more action at 7 p.m. on Friday, and then the “Out of the Field Tractor Pull” at noon on Saturday, followed by the New York Hot Farm Pulling Series at 7 p.m.

Throughout the week, there will be the Midway and rides, as well as 4H, FFA, agricultural shows, special displays, the Clover Cafe, and more.

Admission is affordable, and parking is free every day.

For veterans, the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency is offering free tickets to the fair for veterans and their families with proof of service. Tickets are in limited quantity, and it’s first come, first served.

For free tickets, contact the Veterans Service Agency by calling (607) 687-8228 or emailing veterans@tiogacountyny.gov. You can also visit their offices at the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building during business hours. And be sure to visit them at the fair, where they will have a booth set up with information for veterans.

For the full schedule, ticket pricing, and updates, visit www.tiogacofair.com, or look for the fair guide published as an insert to this week’s Pennysaver Press. And be sure to follow The Owego Pennysaver Press on Facebook for all of the action throughout the week.