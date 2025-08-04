Letter: Beauty for Ashes 

About 50 people walked past a beautiful field of cheerful sunflowers that were planted next to the old Richford Fire Station. They crowded together to hear about the proposed new fire station since the aging mortar building was run into by a car several years ago, hastening its condemnable state.

The town voted “No” on a larger facility proposed in 2019 but next month they will have one final chance to vote on a new fire station. This building is bare bones – 4,600 square foot steel building with four 16’ truck bays, two offices, a kitchen, two ADA-compliant lavatories, plus a decontamination shower and laundry.

While plans show no frills, following all the regulations New York State requires will still cost taxpayers about $2.5 million for the building alone! Current grants to help underwrite such endeavors are generally awarded to larger cities. The Aug. 5 vote date had to be rescheduled and will be posted.

The Richford Fire Department consists of about 12 volunteer members, four of whom are trained to fight interior fires. Annual training required for a volunteer firefighter is considerable, as is the number of calls they respond to annually.

Those present were assured that if the current proposal is voted down, the Richford Fire Department would close its doors in response to an audit from the NYS Comptroller’s Office and due to the old station being condemned.

Home insurance companies charge higher premiums on homes that are far from a fire station and it may even affect a property’s resale ability.

A YES vote means no large increase in taxes. A NO vote means closing the department, raising town taxes to cover a new station, formation of a paid department, and potentially valueless properties.

More information can be learned by attending the next Fire Commissioners’ meeting on Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m.

Sincerely,

Janice Merrill

Richford resident since 1980