Tioga County Property Transactions

On July 15, 2025, property located at 22-24 Temple St., Village of Owego, from Robert Bloom Jr. to Joseph Karpel for $90,000.

On July 15, 2025, property located at 25 Depot St., Town of Berkshire, from William Rampe III to Jeremy Frederici for $90,000.

On July 15, 2025, property located at 249 Eiklor Rd., Town of Candor, from Susan Duynstee to Christopher and Stephanie Calhoun for $35,000.

On July 15, 2025, property located at 22 Maple Ave., Village of Newark Valley, from Renee and Devin Mele to Renee Mele and Benjamin Baker $52,107.24.

On July 16, 2025, property located at 450 Wright Rd., Town of Candor, from JP Morgan Chase Bank to Steve and Michelle Chaffee for $72,500.

On July 16, 2025, property located at 63 Wright Rd., Town of Candor, from Thomas Cole to Jacob Kurtz and Ariana Lesser for $230,000.

On July 17, 2025, property located at 212 South Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Tracy Thier to Flor Perez for $188,000.

On July 18, 2025, property located at 5 Cayuta St., Town of Barton, from Raymond and Jennifer Casselbury to Gauge Johnson-Mumme for $75,000.

On July 18, 2025, property located at 418 Loder St., Village of Waverly, from Alexander Zavaski to Dakoda Beavers for $113,300.

On July 18, 2025, property located at 484 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Gina Fiore to Justin Dent for $239,500.

On July 18, 2025, property located at Southside Drive S/S, Village of Owego, from Alan Cooksley to Porto Bagel Inc. for $43,000.

On July 18, 2025, property located at 58 St. Rt. 34, Town of Barton, from Valerie Coleman to Jonathan Kelley for $110,000.

On July 18, 2025, property located at 4 Queenswood Blvd., Town of Owego, from Donald II, Timothy, and Barron Schmitt to Harold and Patricia Woods for $225,000.

On July 18, 2025, property located at 819 Spencer Rd., Town of Candor, from Ronald and Barbara Fay to Matthew and Erica Molligi for $125,000.

On July 21, 2025, property located at 48 George St., Village of Owego, from Lauren Simpson to Jessica Duncan for $120,212.

On July 21, 2025, property located at 279 Tholen Rd., Town of Candor, from Jill Waldmann, Mark Dougherty, and Beth Blomberg to Kaylyn and Robert Nugent for $165,000.

On July 21, 2025, property located at Courtright Hill Road, Town of Newark Valley, from John A., John J., Patrick and Christopher Joyce to Forrest Bowen for $80,000.