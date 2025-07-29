Letter: I thought we were better than this

Dear Editor,

I was loading groceries into my car the other day when my phone rang. “Are you busy,” said the voice on the other end. It was a student of mine, studying for her PhD in my laboratory, doing research and teaching Biology to the next generation of health care workers and scientists.

A bit impatiently, I said, “What is it? What’s up?” whereupon she burst out sobbing. My student is an international student from India, and she had been eagerly anticipating a visit back home to see her parents. We had arranged her teaching and research responsibilities to accommodate the trip, and she had purchased her tickets to go home.

“In just a few weeks, I’ll be home to see my parents!” she would say excitedly. I was happy for her. But now all that has changed. Due to the rapidly changing and unpredictable decisions about international students from our government, the university had advised international students not to go home over the summer break because they may not be able to return to Binghamton to resume their work and studies. My student had just canceled her plane tickets home, and the realization of it all had just crashed down on her. She was distraught.

So someone’s plans are disrupted, and they cannot see their parents. My student’s immigration status is all perfectly legal; she ought to be able to go home and return without issue. I know this is not an earth-shattering event for the rest of us, and that is not my point. My point is that the cruelty and suspicion heaped upon our international visitors and residents are hurting all sorts of people who should not be hurt.

Nobody is in favor of international criminals wreaking havoc on innocent Americans, but the indiscriminate way that we are now treating all international visitors and residents as potential criminals is simply mean-spirited, callous, and cruel. International students are the best and brightest of their countries, coming to the United States because our scientific community is the envy of the world. When they are here, they are working for us by conducting studies and teaching.

We all have people we love, whether they are family or friends. Like other international students, my student has traveled to the other side of the world, leaving everyone and everything she knows behind. Many international students go years without being able to see their families, and now my student has to go longer without being able to see her mother. [As a mother myself, I understand the pain her own mother is going through].

These policies are hurting people who believe in the American dream and are working hard on scientific pursuits that benefit us all. Is this what we really want? Have we forgotten that for most of us, our ancestors came here as foreigners? Think about it. If this is not what you want, let your elected representatives know. I thought we were better than this. Do you?

Sincerely,

Carol Miles

Newark Valley, New York