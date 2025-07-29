Owego Firefighter Elected Central NY Firefighter Association President; Gavin will lead the regional fire service organization through 2027

At the Central New York Firefighter’ Association’s 131st Annual Convention held last weekend in New York Mills, New York, Owego Firefighter Patrick Gavin was elected the association’s president for a two-year term. Gavin is a Life Member of Croton Hose Co. #3 of the Owego Fire Department and Captain/ President of Owego Hose Teams, Inc., the department’s firematic racing team.

“It is my privilege to lead the men and women of Central the next two years,” said Gavin. “Being president is a job of work, and work we will do for the betterment of the fire service.”

Founded in 1893 by Owego’s own Frank M. Baker, Gavin’s first cousin four generations removed, the Central Association supports and serves the volunteer fire service of Central New York, its firefighters and the public they protect through education, legislation, communication, recognition, and community service. The association builds camaraderie among its members and forms a positive partnership with related organizations.

The 30-year interior firefighter and apparatus engineer has an ancestry in the fire service on both sides of his family that dates to the 1800s in Owego. His third Great Uncle John D. Baker was a founding member of the Croton Hose Company (reorganized) in 1853, and his third great-grandfather, James R. Baker was the founding foreman of Engine Company #6 in 1857. Gavin’s grandfather, Walt Pianosi, served as Owego Fire Chief from 1982 – 1984 and his youngest brother, Danny Gavin, was Owego Fire Chief from 2015-2019.

Gavin’s father, Fallen Owego firefighter Stephen G. Gavin, died in the line of duty (LODD) while battling a lumber yard fire in 2003. Stephen’s father Girard was a Life Member and past president of Susquehanna Hose Co. #1 before his passing in 1970. Brothers Patrick, Tim, and Danny Gavin remain firefighters today.

Gavin said, “My family and I know all too well the sacrifices and hardships our volunteers make to protect us every day. We have a long and storied fire service history in the area that I am proud to carry on.”

Gavin has served as CNYFA Vice President the past four years and recently testified before the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on its proposed Emergency Response Standard for the association. The standard aims to update and expand protections for emergency responders, but Gavin and other volunteer fire service leaders are concerned about the potential financial and operational burdens that the regulations could place on volunteers.

“The volunteer fire service nationally, and New York in particular, has been at the forefront on the OSHA issue,” said Gavin, adding, “We need to ensure OSHA gets it right for our already struggling volunteer fire service.”

New York fire service leaders are currently in negotiations with OSHA over the final rule.

As CNYFA President, Gavin’s goals are to expand the association’s membership, stabilize its financial footing, and a renewed focused on tactics, training, and health/ wellness for the boots on the-ground firefighters. The association represents 20 counties comprised of 14,000 volunteer firefighters from nearly 500 fire departments in Central New York.

This is the fourth time an Owego firefighter has served as CNYFA president in the association’s 132-year history. Frank Baker served as president from 1893 through 1898, Stuart W. Smyth from 1915-1916, Floyd Angel from 1953-1954, and now Gavin, all from the Owego Fire Department.

Owego will host the 2027 Central Annual Convention, last held in Owego in 2021. CNYFA convention activities will include hose races, a firefighter’s parade, fireworks, a block party, and much more. 2027 also concludes Gavin’s two-year term as Central President.