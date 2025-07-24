Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 7, 2025 through July 13, 2025 there were 172 calls for service and 17 traffic tickets issued. The department responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and there were four mental health holds reported.

The department also reported the following arrest:

Jeremy J. Peters, 50, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (felony), after an investigation of a violation of an Order of Protection on North Avenue. Peters was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court, and he was held on a $500,000 cash bail or $1,000,000 bail bond.