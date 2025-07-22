Letter: Let’s declare our Independence!

Dear Editor,

It is appropriate that I am writing you this letter on the 4th of July. The day that the American colonists declared their liberty from England!

Recently, I have received letters about Social Security. Those letters claim that Social Security is on the “chopping block.” If that happens, there will be a bunch of pissed-off people in the United States of America!

Let me quote from the Declaration of Independence: “For imposing taxes on us without our consent.”

If the United States federal government is not required to pay Social Security benefits to those who have paid into it all their working lives, then Social Security is nothing more than a tax imposed on us, its citizens, without our consent! This is tyranny!

Again, quoting from the Declaration of Independence:

“Governments are instituted among men, deriving their powers from the consent of the governed – That whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness….”

Perhaps now is the time for the people of the United States to declare their independence from the Trump tyranny and the Social Security tax!

Sincerely,

William Pletcher

Owego, N.Y.