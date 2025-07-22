Tioga County Property Transactions

On July 8, 2025, property located at 88 Spring St., Village of Waverly, from Tammy Barattucci to Julia Brock and Remy Zimmerman for $257,000.

On July 8, 2025, property located at 3 Cooper Rd., Town of Owego, from Maan Alzitoon to Kari Ann Flora and Leslie Grossman for $175,000.

On July 8, 2025, property located at 3825 Lisle Rd., Town of Owego, from Eugene Nolan by Agent and to Nolan as Agent to Doreen Smith for $125,000.

On July 8, 2025, property located at 128 Main St., Village of Owego, from KRS LLC to Apalachin Marsh Properties LLC for $120,000.

On July 9, 2025, property located at 218 Ridgefield Dr., Town of Owego, from Rick Guido to Juan Alvarez for $215,000.

On July 9, 2025, property located at 12810 Rt. 38, Town of Berkshire, from Dave and Karen Grodsky to Kevin Skaggs for $378,000.

On July 10, 2025, property located at 114 Pine Knoll Rd., Town of Owego, from Hannah Mapstone and Austin Stepanik to Adam and Marissa Zdimal for $275,000.

On July 10, 2025, property located at 600 Cafferty Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from SG Holdings LLC to Julian Holdings for $140,000.

On July 11, 2025, property located at 691 Ford Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Dalton Kemak and Alyssa Jensen to Vincent Babcock for $122,340.

On July 11, 2025, property located at 425 Front St., Village of Owego, from Donald Beaudoin by Agent and Heather Kirkland Ind. and as Agent to 511JohnSt LLC for $183,333.

On July 11, 2025, property located at 373 Front St., Village of Owego, from Donald Beaudoin by Agent and Heather Kirkland Ind. and as Agent to 511JohnSt LLC for $183,334.

On July 11, 2025, property located at 69 Spencer Ave., Village of Owego, from Donald Beaudoin by Agent and Heather Kirkland Ind. and as Agent to 511JohnSt LLC for $183,333.

On July 14, 2025, property located at 220 Ridgefield Dr., Town of Owego, from Christopher and Nancy Murray to Ruixing Li for $204,950.

On July 14, 2025, property located at 1615 Barr Rd., Town of Nichols, from Michael, James, and Marjorie Hirst to Heather Manuel for $7,500.