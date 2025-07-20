What’s Happening for the week of July 20, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

JULY

Worship Service, 8 a.m. coffee time and 8:45 a.m. Worship each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Computers, printer ($.25 b/w, $.50 color), copier, scanner, and free WiFi available for patrons.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair Yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

MAY 12 to AUGUST 4

Lakeview Chapel, at 185 Day Hollow Rd. in Owego, will be hosting a 13-week GriefShare Support Group meeting each Monday through Aug. 4, 2025. They will meet from 10 a.m. to noon and also from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call Lakeview Chapel at (607) 687-3261. You can pre-register at griefshare.org.

JULY 10 to AUGUST 14

Vacation Bible School – Sea Explorers with Jesus, every Thursday from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. Ages five to ten. To register, call (607) 687-2417.

JULY 14 to AUGUST 18

End of Life Educational Series meets on Mondays from 9-10 a.m. TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Led by Amanda Conklin, an end-of-life doula, the series is designed to support individuals and caregivers as they navigate facing the end of life with knowledge, compassion, and community. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

JULY 14 to AUGUST 22

Walk with Ease with Tioga Opportunities, Inc. meets on Mondays and Fridays at 10 a.m. at Hickories Park, 359 Hickories Park Rd., Owego. The program will run for 6-weeks. Bring your own water bottle. Register by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

JULY 19

Square Dance with the Geneseo String Band, 2 to 4 p.m., Owego Elks Club, Front Street, Owego. Snacks and drinks are included. Free event sponsored by “The Family on the Corner” from the First Presbyterian Union Church.

JULY 20



Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club Picnic and Rock Swap. Gather at noon; meal at 1 p.m., Larnard-Hornbrook County Park, 1241 Hornbrook Rd. in Ulster, Pa. Please bring a dish to pass, your table service, and drink. Club will provide a meat and cheese platter and fixings. Bring rocks, minerals, and hobby-related items to swap. Dave Millis, aka Rockdoc, will be available at 10 a.m. to teach wire wrapping. To sign up for that class, please contact him at (305) 395-9560. The event is open to the public. For more information, visit chehannarocks.com.

JULY 21

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Cooking Matters with Families, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Glen Pavilion 1, Waverly. Geared for children ages five to ten. RSVP required; call (607) 659-5694.

Gentle Movement Exercise Class, 10 to 11 a.m., Van Etten Public Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes, and bring a mat if you have one. Classes are free, and ALL are welcome.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

JULY 22

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SPLAT, 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols. Registration is required by calling (607) 699-3835.

Stories with Music Free Concert, 5:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

Beach Party in the Garden, 1 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited for ocean themed stories, crafts, and activities! Bring a chair or blanket to spread out in the grass. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held inside the library.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Advice is often given on different techniques.

FRC Nichols Playgroup, 3 p.m., Tuesdays 3 p.m., Candor Free Library, 2 Bank St., Candor.

JULY 23

Concerts in the Park with Krooked Knuckles, 7 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Free admission. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge, Front Street, Owego.

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register by Tuesday, July 22 at 8:30 a.m. until full. Phone: 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Pre-registration required.

TOI WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

Free Build with LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs, 1 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

FRC Berkshire Playgroup, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

FRC Spencer Playgroup, Wednesdays 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Inspire, 57 East Tioga St., Spencer.

JULY 24

Doc Weismore and Real Country, free concert, 6 to 8 p.m., Richford, Rawley Park, 13334 Rt. 38. Concession available, bring your lawn chair and enjoy some great music!

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get compassionate, affordable, and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

TOI WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is A World of Spices.

Emotional Health during Pregnancy and Postpartum Lecture, 6 to 7 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This 60 minute session will include 40 minutes of psychoeducation and 20 minutes of Q&A.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Family Night – Reptiles, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Sensory and Slime Silliness, 3 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Join CCE Tioga, Tioga County SWCD, and CCE South Central NY Dairy and Field Crops for an Organic Dairy Cow-Focused Pasture Walk, 1 to 3 p.m., at Schlabach and Sons Farm, 3134 Long Creek Rd., Owego. Free to attend, but please register in advance. To register, contact CCE Tioga at (607) 659-5694.

FRC Nichols Playgroup, 3 p.m., Cady Library, Nichols.

FRC Owego Playgroup, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Tioga Boys and Girls Club, 201 Erie St., Owego.

FRC Waverly Playgroup, 10:30 a.m. to Noon, Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly.

JULY 25

Depot Friday Night: Pat Kane and West o’Clare, doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

Waverly Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Enjoy a delicious meal and great company. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over: $5.00, under 60: $7.00. Reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Stories with Music Free Concert, 10 a.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

Van Etten Public Library Family Storytime for Pre-K Children and their caregivers, 10 to 10:30 a.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Toys and crafts will be provided for open playtime afterward.

Stories, songs, a craft, and a visit from the Animal Care Sanctuary, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The group will play outside with chalk and bubbles after each session. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

JULY 26

Summerfest, in and around Newark Valley, 10 a.m. and ends with a concert and refreshments at the Depot at 5:30 p.m. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. For more information on activities and events during Summerfest, visit https://www.facebook.com/nvsummerfest/.

Antique and Classic Cars and Trucks, Depot Saturday Night Concert at the Depot during Summerfest; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. cars on display; and Torn and Frayed from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event. Register your vehicle by calling the Historical Society Office at (607) 642-9516 or Michelle Kiechle at (607) 642-8967.

Country Pickers Free Concert, 6 to 8 p.m., Richford, Rawley Park, 13334 Rt. 38, Richford. Concessions available; bring your lawn chair and enjoy some great music.

JULY 27

Gospel group “The Griffith Family” in concert, 6 p.m., on the Green in East Smithfield, Pa. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be received to benefit the group.

JULY 28

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Cooking Matters with Families, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Glen Pavilion 1, Waverly. Geared for children ages five to ten. RSVP required by calling (607) 659-5694.

JULY 29

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Mini Horses, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd. in Nichols.

FRC Nichols Playgroup, 3 p.m., Candor Free Library, 2 Bank St., Candor.

Stories with Music Free Concert, 10:30 a.m., Candor Free Library, 2 Bank St., Candor.

Stories with Music Free Concert, 12:30 p.m., Village of Waverly Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

JULY 30

Concerts in the Park with The Neo Politans, 7 to 9 p.m. at Hickories Park, Owego. Free admission! In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge, Front Street, Owego.

FRC Spencer Playgroup, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Inspire, 57 East Tioga St., Spencer.

JULY 31

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is Herbs for All Seasons.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Harry Potter’s Birthday Party, 2 to 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Family Night – Clay Making and Ice Cream Party, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Brass Quintet with the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, 1 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

FRC Nichols Playgroup, 3 p.m., Cady Library, Nichols.

FRC Owego Playgroup, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Tioga Boys and Girls Club, 201 Erie St., Owego.

FRC Waverly Playgroup, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly.

Stories with Music Free Concert, 10:30 a.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Stories with Music Free Concert, 1 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 1

Depot Friday Night: Jazz Happens Band, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

AUGUST 2

Tioga County Rural Ministry Food Giveaway, 10 to 11 a.m., 146 Central Ave., Owego. Families interested in participating must sign up in advance by calling (607) 687-3021 or at the TCRM office, 146 Central Ave., Owego.

NY Sire Stakes Harness Racing at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m., West Main St., Owego. Visit www.tiogacofair.com to learn more.

AUGUST 4

Cooking Matters with Families, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Glen Pavilion 1, Waverly. Geared for children ages five to ten. RSVP is required by calling (607) 659-5694.

AUGUST 5 to AUGUST 9

Tioga County Fair, Marvin Park, West Main Street, Owego. Visit www.tiogacofair.com for a full schedule of events.

AUGUST 6

Concerts in the Park with Triple Cities Soul Machine, 7 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Free admission! In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge, Front Street, Owego.

AUGUST 7

Rodeo at the Tioga County Fair, 7 p.m., West Main Street, Owego. Included with the $16 “all-in” Day Pass. Visit www.tiogacofair.com.

AUGUST 8

Depot Friday Night: Ryan Wilson, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

Out of Field Tractor Pulls at the Tioga County Fair, register at 11 a.m., West Main Street, Owego. Six classes and cash prizes! Visit www.tiogacofair.com to learn more.

AUGUST 11

Cooking Matters with Families, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Glen Pavilion 1, Waverly. Geared for children ages five to ten. RSVP is required by calling (607) 659-5694.

AUGUST 14

Tioga County Democratic Pig Roast Fundraiser, 5 p.m., Hickories Park, Pavilion 4, Owego. Adults: $50 donation; students ages 11-18: $25; kids age ten and under are free. Purchase tickets by Aug. 10. For more information, visit tioganydemocrats.com.

AUGUST 15

Stories with Music Free Concert, 11 a.m., Apalachin Public Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.