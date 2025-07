Tioga County Property Transactions

On July 1, 2025, property located at Sulphur Springs Road, Town of Nichols, from Keith and Tami Brink to Joseph Breitwieer for $40,000.

On July 1, 2025, property located at 6198 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Owego, from Stephen and Karen Belokur to Orange Monkey Properties LLC for $116,000.

On July 1, 2025, property located at 401 S. Main St., Village of Nichols, from REO Acquisition II LLC, Newrez LLC as POA to Joseph Karpel for $145,000.

On July 1, 2025, property located at 105 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Chad Rose to Jagdeo Mangroo for $310,000.

On July 2, 2025, property located at 1089 Hilton Rd., Town of Owego, from Ronald Decker to Samuel Shoemaker and Marissa Scott for $350,000.

On July 2, 2025, property located at 146 Oak Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Keenan and Maryanne Hutchison to Troy and Mercedes Jennings for $90,000.

On July 2, 2025, property located at 434 Tobey Rd., Town of Owego, from Kenneth Jesse and Stephanie Bellew to Jams and Erin Sherrick for $456,000.

On July 2, 2025, property located at 249 Shady Hill Dr., Town of Owego, from Christina Schriebmaier to Qixiong Zhen for $160,002.

On July 2, 2025, property located at 1589 Allen Glen Rd., Town of Owego, from Paul and Deborah Caforio to Daniel Barton for $400,000.

On July 3, 2025, property located at 23 Willseyville Rd., Town of Candor, from Elijah Cardona to Madison Cyr and Howard Rice for $199,000.

On July 3, 2025, property located at 534 Lower Fairfield Rd., Town of Candor, from David Mcgrath to Ye Li and Jianquan Yang for $375,000.

On July 3, 2025, property located at 309 Michigan Hollow Rd., Town of Spencer, from Michele and David Tobin to Justine and Drew Weber for $462,000.

On July 7, 2025, property located at 108 Montrose Tpke., Village of Owego, from Gerald and Eleanor Housworth to Christina Stokas for $151,000.

On July 7, 2025, property located at 57 Frederick Dr., Town of Owego, from Kevin Beverly and Erin Dearborn to Rikker and Thunrada Dockum for $327,000.