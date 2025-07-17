The Old Coot teaches etiquette

By Merlin Lessler —

This is Old Coot article # 1,138. It’s the first time I’ve written about lawn care etiquette. But the time has come.

Etiquette #1. I bring home chunks of wadded up, soggy, freshly mown grass about every time I take a stroll through town. From people who spew lawn clippings all over the sidewalk and leave them there! All it takes is to run the mower down the sidewalk and back – Presto! No grass left to be tracked home by the rest of us.

Etiquette #2. Stop! Hold your horses for a few short moments when you are mowing anywhere near someone on the sidewalk. That rotating blade is a lethal, projectile launching machine. My neighbor had her shoulder blown apart from a piece of bone a dog left on the lawn; it was hurled from a mower her husband was operating thirty feet from her.

Dog bone, rock, tree root, it could be anything hidden in the grass. The tip of that mower is a powerhouse, with a tip speed of 130 to 270 miles per hour. It’s a serious threat to someone walking by or a child playing in the yard. So, when someone is near, take a pause, stand still. You don’t even have to shut off your mower. Do the same thing with a leaf blower. You’ll almost always get a thank you wave from a sidewalk traveler.

Etiquette # 3. Mow before your yard looks like a cow pasture. Enough said.

Etiquette #4. Every once in a while, take a look at those shrubs growing alongside your sidewalk, to see if the branches project into the walking space. If you don’t, they will infringe into the pedestrian lane. It’s no fun pawing through shrubs and branches and getting a slap in the face or a sharp stick in the eye. I’ve trimmed a few bushes that were out of control for months that the owner never did anything about. I’ve had one sharp stick in the eye; I don’t ever want to go through that again. And I don’t want to carry snippers with me when I take a walk.

In summary, blow the grass off the sidewalk – stop when people are near – don’t create a cow pasture – trim the shrubs. It’s just plain, simple lawn care etiquette.

Send comments or complaints to the paper or to mlessler7@gmail.com.