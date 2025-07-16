Peaches and Crime set to perform for Wednesday’s Concerts in the Park series

The Tioga Arts Council continues its 2025 Concerts in the Park series on Wednesday. Kick back on the grass and enjoy free concerts by local and regional musicians. Now in its 37th year, summer concerts take place in Hickories Park in Owego.

On Wednesday, July 16, from 7-9 p.m., Peaches and Crime will entertain with their all-original Americana music, ranging from jazz, blues, swing, rockabilly, and more.

Bring your lawn chairs and a picnic, kick back, and enjoy live music this summer.

In the event of inclement weather, all concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge at 223 Front St. in Owego. This decision will be made on the day of the event and posted on TAC’s website, and social media.

Concerts in the Park are free and sponsored, in part, by the Town of Owego.