Tioga County Spotlight on Government Services 

Contributed by the Tioga County Legislature —

The district attorney, also known as a prosecutor, plays a critical role in our criminal justice system. He represents the government in criminal cases and is responsible for ensuring that justice is served by prosecuting individuals accused of committing crimes.

District Attorney Kirk Martin represents the citizens of Tioga County and the people of the State of New York in the prosecution of all vehicle, traffic, and criminal offenses committed within the county.

District Attorney Martin and his assistants appear on behalf of the People in County Court, Drug Treatment Court, and the County’s 16 local town and village magistrate courts, as well as in all post-conviction litigation in the appellate courts.



The DA’s Office also handles the Traffic Diversion Program for Tioga County. If you received a traffic ticket(s) in Tioga County, you may be eligible for the Traffic Diversion program. Traffic Diversion is entirely voluntary, but it has many benefits over going to court for your tickets.