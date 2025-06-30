Marvin Park Pool opens for the season!

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

On June 21, the pool at Marvin Park opened its gates for the season! The pool will now be open daily during the summer for open swim for all ages from noon to 7 p.m., and adult swim for people ages 18 years or older from 7-8 p.m.

The inspection was done by the Owego Village Department of Public Works (DPW) and Johnson’s Pools and Spa before it was prepared to open for the season. For safety reasons, the lifeguards would like to remind everyone (including children) to walk only (no running) on the concrete pool deck.

When the UV Index gets high, especially if it’s hot outside, the lifeguards strongly encourage everybody to put on their sunscreen before entering the pool water or if sun bathing. Proper swimwear is required, but swim diapers must be used if not potty trained.

Children aged 13 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older at all times.

The Marvin Park Pool will close if there is thunder. Visit https://villageofowegony.gov/departments/parks_and_recreation.php to learn more.