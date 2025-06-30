Letter: Is there no decency!

Dear Editor,

I have just finished reading Michael Luo’s book “Strangers in the Land.” The book has 432 historical citations and demonstrates that not much has changed in over the last hundred years.

As President Trump deals with birthright citizenship, so did the United States in the 1880s. It speaks to the pathways, or lack of pathways, of entering the country and how to seek or are able to seek American citizenship. It speaks to the change in attitude during World War II when we joined with China against Japan, making the Japanese the unwanted population.

In the 1880s the Chinese were violently expelled from West-coast communities such as Eureka, and in a similar fashion to how Trump is trying to evict the mostly Spanish speakers from our cities and worksites across the country.

The phrase “Is there no DECENCY” is just as valid today as during Joe McCarthy’s time.

Most respectfully,

Marty Borko

Waverly, N.Y.