Tioga County Property Transactions

On June 10, 2025, property located at 2224 South Apalachin Rd., Town of Owego, from Kevin and Kathy Valley to Michael and Melanie Cirbus for $253,000.

On June 10, 2025, property located at 1156 Foster Valley Rd., Town of Owego, from Kristen Lakomec to Robert and Lea Smith for $345,000.

On June 11, 2025, property located at 119 Pine Knoll Rd., Town of Owego, from Kelly and Scott Nunn to Robyn Beyer for $280,000.

On June 12, 2025, property located at Prospect Hill Road, Town of Barton, from Robert and Janice Tubbs to Rudy and Ada Miller for $125,000.

On June 12, 2025, property located at 189 Atkins Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Wesley Tanner to Gary Lawton for $67,000.

On June 13, 2025, property located at 41 Updyke Rd., Town of Barton, from USDA Rural Development, U.S. Department of Agriculture, to Nicole Nocchi for $52,000.

On June 13, 2025, property located at 665 Crumtown Rd., Town of Spencer, from Rebeca Walsh to Jeffrey and Betty Dean for $179,000.

On June 13, 2025, property located at Gay Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Stephen and Brenda Wayman to Margaret MacDougall for $10,000.

On June 13, 2025, property located at 311 Main St., Village of Owego, from Christopher Rice and Barbara Ward to Nicholas Mertens and Elianna Starr for $275,000.

On June 13, 2025, property located at 7258 West Creek Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Julia Allen to Jill Vandemark for $260,000.

On June 13, 2025, property located at 5849 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Owego, from Jason and Meagan Dejong to Claudia Avarado Corral and Evren Atli for $217,500.

On June 13, 2025, property located at 6743 Lisle Rd., Town of Owego, from Krystal Kinney to Tomas Letosky for $215,000.